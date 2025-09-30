India captain Suryakumar Yadav explained the Asia Cup final theatrics that saw the team denied the trophy, despite beating Pakistan fair and square by five wickets on Sunday. The Indian team had made its stance about unwillingness to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, also a political figure in Pakistan, clear. But, as the Indian team reiterated its stance on the matter after the final, Naqvi left the ceremony while also deciding to take the trophy with him.

Suryakumar Yadav, in a chat with the Indian Express, shed light on the post-final theatrics, slamming Naqvi, saying he ran away with the trophy.

"We didn't close the door and sit inside the dressing room. We didn't make anyone wait for the presentation ceremony. Trophy leke bhaag gaye woh (They ran away with the trophy). That's what I saw. I don't know, some people were making a video of us, but we were standing. We didn't go inside," he said.

A new video also surfaced on social media in which an official could be seen taking the trophy back after the ACC chief decided to walk out.

Look how they are running away with the Asia Cup trophy on Mohsin Naqvi's instructions.



Trophy chor pic.twitter.com/heAVC2vkhQ — (@rushiii_12) September 29, 2025

A number of established figures in the Pakistan cricketing spectrum have claimed that the Indian team had no prior plan to refuse the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi, but were instructed to do so by the board.

Suryakumar clarified that at no point during the tournament did the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the government instruct them about any such act. Even the decision not to accept the trophy from Naqvi was taken solely by the team.

"First of all, let me make it clear, no one from the Government or the BCCI told us anything throughout the tournament that if someone gives a trophy, we won't take it. We took that decision on our own on the ground. They (ACC officials) were standing there on the stage, and we were standing below. I saw them talking on stage, and I don't know the details of their chat. Some in the crowd started booing. And then we saw someone who was their representative taking the trophy and running away," he said.