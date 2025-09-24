Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat has rejected suggestions that the team's morale has taken a hit due to the resounding six-wicket loss to India in an Asia Cup Super 4 match, asserting that the players have shut out the criticism to stay composed for the remaining games. Batting all-rounder Talat played a pivotal role in helping Pakistan win by five wickets and earn two crucial points on Tuesday against Sri Lanka, rescuing them from a precarious 80/5 in a chase of 133.

His 2/18 and unbeaten 32 helped his side keep alive hopes of an India-Pakistan final after two successive losses in the tournament. Pakistan now have to win against Bangladesh on Thursday to make the final.

"No, there was no feeling of mayusi (disappointment) coming into the match (against Sri Lanka) but since we had lost (to India in the Super 4s opener), no one was feeling good...(But) We put in our best effort in that match," said Talat in the post-match press conference on Tuesday.

"...but coming into this match, there was no pressure. Of course, there was criticism all around but we made a conscious effort to avoid it. Sometimes it's (criticism) not good for the team coming into a crucial match," he added.

India and Pakistan have clashed twice in the tournament so far with the former winning on both occasions.

The tensions between the two sides have also gone up after the Indians refused to do the traditional handshakes at toss and after the game to show solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Talat said, had infused a lot of positivity in the side and if the team could play just two matches with the right intensity, it could lift the Asia Cup trophy.

"We are very confident and the atmosphere in the camp (is good) given that we have been playing non-stop cricket for such a long time and the kind of options we have.

"And, the good thing is that the players are being backed (by the management), unlike previous days when they were replaced if they were not performing. Now, only two matches are left. If we play two matches well, the trophy will be ours," he said confidently.

Sri Lanka are out of contention following losses to Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Asked if game awareness was lacking among Pakistan cricketers and the batters were finding it difficult to read the spinners in the campaign so far, Talat said it was a case of low confidence among Pakistan batters.

"We say if we want a player for No.4 or No. 5, then he should know how to play all three types (forms) of cricket. But the chances of failure increases in that position. Unfortunately, in our country if we lose a game or two or a series or two, then everyone, including the media, spectators... all of them get after you and then you get dropped from the team.

"It's the most difficult thing to play in the middle order because you have to play all three types of cricket. Since it is difficult task (playing in the middle order), players should get more opportunities as well."

He said because of the chopping and changing in the middle order, no one wants to play in the middle order.

"Pakistan players in the middle order, who can play all forms of cricket, there are very few left. Maybe 4-5 players left, and if you ask them, they also don't want to play (in that position)," he said.

On his patchy international cricketing journey over the last 6-7 years, Talat said he has always given his best.

"In this entire journey, I have continued doing my hard work, which has not been easy for me. Playing domestic cricket regularly, continued working hard... and will continue doing it."

