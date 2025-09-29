India's Asia Cup 2025 final hero, Tilak Varma, received a rousing reception from fans at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad on Monday. The southpaw, who played a match-winning knock of 69 not out in the final, returned to his hometown after helping India secure a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title. He was also felicitated by Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shivsena Reddy and Managing Director Soni Bala Devi. As Tilak entered a car, fans surrounded the vehicle, chanting his name in appreciation.

In a viral video, the Indian batter was seen waving at fans through the car's sunroof.

A warmly Welcomed of Tilak Verma At Hyderabad Airport..!!



The Unbelievable Craze..!! pic.twitter.com/KUuhNyo48z — (@rushiii_12) September 29, 2025

Tarun Varma, Tilak's elder brother, spoke to reporters at the airport, expressing joy over his brother's match-winning performance.

"He played exceptionally well, and I am thrilled with his performance. It is challenging to play like that in a final, but I am very happy he delivered. When he was batting, I felt great. There was some pressure, but he said he could handle it. Everyone feels very happy and proud," said Tarun.

Pakistan players had "a lot to say" to Tilak when he walked to the crease during the pressure-filled chase, which motivated the Indian batter to play one of the most defining innings of his career thus far.

Having lost early wickets, India were in a precarious situation when Tilak came out to bat. Given the rivalry between the two teams, there was plenty said to Tilak, but he maintained his composure to deliver a batting masterclass in a high-pressure scenario.

"I wanted my bat to do the talking. They were saying a lot of things, and I just wanted to respond with my bat. Now they are nowhere to be seen on the ground," said Tilak in a chat with teammate Shivam Dube on BCCI.TV.

The 60-run partnership between Dube and Tilak helped India win the Asia Cup with two balls to spare. Tilak remained unbeaten on 69 off 53 balls.

(With PTI Inputs)