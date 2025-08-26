Former India spinner Maninder Singh on Monday expressed his disappointment over the omission of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer from India's squad for the Asia Cup beginning on September 9. “See, I was a little disappointed not to see these two names. Jaiswal, I think, is ready for any format and he should be there in any team," he told PTI Videos. "As far as Iyer is concerned, I mean, you know, I really don't know why he keeps getting left out of the Indian side because he's such a fantastic player and such a positive player and contributes to the team.

"But then this has been happening for years. And when another couple of years go, you don't give him a chance, you'll find somebody else and you'll forget about all these things. But that shouldn't happen." India will enter the Asia Cup as defending champions under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, with the tournament serving as key preparation for next year's World Cup at home.

On Shubman Gill's appointment as vice-captain, Maninder Singh believes it's a clear signal from the selectors that Gill is being groomed as the future captain.

"See, I feel that the selectors have basically decided that he is going to be our future captain. And if he is going to be our future captain, then you better make him the vice-captain because Suryakumar Yadav may have just another two years of T20 cricket, then you have Gill ready under him."

