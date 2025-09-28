India captain Suryakumar Yadav dismissed 'rivalry' with Pakistan, highlighting the dominance his team has maintained against the men from across the border in the shortest format. Suryakumar, speaking at a press conference, asked reporters to stop calling Pakistan India's 'rivals', as his team is miles ahead of the neighbours. Ahead of India and Pakistan's third clash in the Asia Cup 2025 final, former Pak cricketer Rashid Latif responded to Suryakumar's claims, saying there will be 'rivalry' between the two countries till the time there's war between the two.

India and Pakistan have had many political conflicts over the years. The most recent one was India's Operation Sindoor, which came as a response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Latif feels till the time there remains a state of war between the two countries, cricket rivalry will remain intact, irrespective of results.

"There will be rivalry. Jab tak jung hai tab tak cricket ki rivalry rahegi. Ye khatam nahi hogi (As long as there is war, there will be rivalry in cricket. It will not end)," Latif said while speaking to The Times of India.

"But yes, India will continue to win. That is not a problem. But rivalry will always be there. It will continue," Latif added.

What did Suryakumar Yadav say in the press conference?

Speaking at the presser, Suryakumar highlighted how lopsided India and Pakistan's cricketing battles have bee in the shortest format. But, going into the final, Latif feels Pakistan will be under less pressure as they have the underdogs tag on their head.

"You guys (media) should stop asking about the rivalry. If the two teams are playing 15-20 games and the scoreline is 7-7 or 8-7, then it is called a rivalry. If the scoreline is 10-1 or 13-0, I don't know the exact number, but this isn't a rivalry anymore," Suryakumar had said.

"The disadvantage will be for India. India has everything to lose. Pakistan have nothing to lose, they are already underdogs. If Pakistan win here, it will be very tough for BCCI and also for some players who have been very vocal about this tournament, be it the captain's statement, the board's stance, or Shubman Gill's tweet," Latif said.