India captain Suryakumar Yadav was quick to move on from the lopsided contest against the UAE in their Asia Cup 2025 opener on Wednesday. India chased down the target of 58 runs in the opening clash without breaking much sweat, asserting their dominance in the shortest format. Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, etc. looked all on song as India scored 60 runs in just 4.3 overs against the minnows UAE. After the game, Suryakumar made sure to send a clear message ahead of the team's high-profile clash against Pakistan.

Suryakumar began the post-match presentation ceremony by lauding his team's performance, including the attacking start given by Abhishek Sharma and the destructive bowling of Kuldeep Yadav.

"Wanted to see how the wicket was playing. It was the same in the 2nd innings. Clinical performance from the boys, we wanted good attitude and energy on the field and that's what we got. Recently lot of the boys were here for the Champions Trophy, the wicket looked good but it was on the slower side, and the spinners have a role.

"Here it is very hot right now and Kuldeep did well, got good support from Hardik, Dube and Bumrah. (on Abhishek) He is currently the World number one batter for a reason, he sets the tone, irrespective of if we chase 200 or 50, unbelievable from him," Suryakumar said after the game.

Before concluding his remarks, Suryakumar also hinted at the 'excitement' that is there in the Indian camp ahead of the Pakistan clash. "Everyone is excited for the game against Pakistan," he concluded.

As for the match, Suryakumar's decision to bowl first reaped rewards as Indian bowlers ran rampant, forcing the UAE to fade away on a trifling 57, the second-lowest in the history of the tournament.

Suryakumar outlined that the pitch appeared as a batting paradise, but its true nature remained on the slower side. Considering Dubai's scorching temperature, Suryakumar's theory of spinners enjoying more success turned out to be true with Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel sharing six wickets among themselves.

While pursuing the paltry total, Abhishek adopted a belligerent approach and walloped 30 off 15 deliveries. His high-risk and high-reward approach ultimately led to his downfall, as he perished after holing out to Haider Ali off Junaid Khan.

With a superior net run rate of 10.480, India sent a bold statement to their nemesis, Pakistan and the rest of the participating nations.

With ANI Inputs