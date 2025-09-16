Suryakumar Yadav's childhood cricket coach Ashok Aswalkar took aim at former Pakistan cricket team batter Mohammad Yousuf over his shockingly derogatory comment. Yousuf, during his appearance on a Pakistan TV channel, repeatedly called Suryakumar a "pig" while discussing the 'handshake' row during Asia Cup 2025. SKY did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart during the toss. Even after their 7-wicket win, India players did not shake hands with Pakistan cricketers and directly made their way to the dressing room. It sparked a major controversy and Yousuf's comments added more fuel to the fire.

Aswalkar told NDTV that these kinds of comments are not expected from a former international player like Yousuf and he went on to say that Pakistan need to concentrate on their cricket instead of commenting on other players.

"Do they even have anything else to say? They are going to keep saying filthy things. They cannot do what they are meant to on the field. But they are doing everything else. World is watching. This is the only thing that is in their hand and they are doing it quite diligently," he said.

"Everyone has their own reputation. If you are saying things like this after playing cricket at the international level, it is a wrong thing. Everyone should talk at their own levels. It is okay if you are talking about cricketing theories. But it is not good to make comments outside cricket," he added.

Aswalkar also had a clear advice for Pakistan cricketers after their loss against India in the Group A match.

"Say whatever you want about cricket. Otherwise, you should not take like this about anyone. Our team is playing good cricket. You should also try to play good cricket on the field. You need to concentrate on cricket in their country. Concentrate on cricket, play the game well and everyone will appreciate you. There is no point in talking about other players