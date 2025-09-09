The India vs Pakistan encounter remains one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Asia Cup. With the possibility of multiple face-offs between the two sides during the tournament, questions around player temperament and on-field aggression have taken center stage. Here's how the captains responded. At the official curtain-raiser press conference in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon, the captains of all participating teams gathered to mark the beginning of the Asia Cup. But all eyes were on the skippers of India and Pakistan, as the countdown began for their high-voltage clash on September 14.

DUBAI PRESS CONFERENCE SETS THE TONE

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor. Naturally, the political backdrop added weight to the sporting narrative.

When asked about managing aggression on the field, both captains distanced themselves from any rhetoric resembling "war minus the shooting." Instead, they emphasized the importance of channeling aggression constructively.

NO HOLDING BACK, SAY CAPTAINS

India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, was clear in his stance: "Aggression is always there when we take the field. Without it, I don't think you can play this sport. I'm very excited to take the field tomorrow. You don't need to say anything to any player-everyone is different and knows how to bring their best."

Pakistan's newly appointed captain, Salman Ali Agha, echoed a similar sentiment: "If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they're more than welcome. Fast bowlers, in particular, thrive on aggression-you can't stop them, that's what fuels them. As long as it stays within the spirit of the game, there are no restrictions from my side."

A MATCH BEYOND CRICKET

India vs Pakistan is more than just a cricket match-it's a spectacle driven by politics, passion, and profit. Despite ongoing diplomatic tensions, the fixture remains the financial backbone of both the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

So significant is the encounter that the Indian government, which generally discourages bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan, granted special permission for the team to participate in this multilateral tournament.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)