Ahead of India's high-voltage clash against Pakistan, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav spoke on shutting the outside noise during such big matches, which could at times also generate controversies, spelling out his mantra of "Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep". Team India, undefeated in the Asia Cup group stage, will start their Super Four stage against Pakistan on Sunday at Dubai. In their previous clash, India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets while chasing down 128 runs in a largely one-sided match.

A massive controversy followed after the match when Surya and his batting partner Shivam Dube walked off the field without shaking hands with Pakistani players. After the match, Surya also dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces for their heroics and expressed solidarity with victims of Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Speaking on shutting down the outside noise and how he and the entire team make sure to do the same, skipper Suryakumar said it is not possible to shut down outside noise in its entirety, but tells his boys to take in what is good for them.

"Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep, I think that is the best, see it is easy to say, but sometimes it is difficult because you meet a lot of friends, you go out for dinner and you have lot of players also around who like to see all these things, so it is challenging, but then it is on you, what you want to listen to, what you want to have in your mind and go on and have a practice session or go on and have a play a game, but I have been very clear with all the boys, I think it is very important, if we want to do well this tournament and going forward, we will have to shut a lot of noise from outside and take what is good for you, I am not saying shut the noise completely, but take what is good for you, I mean someone can give you a good advice as well, which can help you in the game, which can help you on the ground, so I think that is very important for me and rest I feel everyone is good in a good space," said the captain.

Speaking on his team's close encounter with associate nation Oman, who fell just 21 runs short of India's 189-run target and showcased immense fight and resilience against a world-class Indian team, the skipper admitted that there was a "bit of dew", but it is not an excuse.

"I feel they played some good brand of cricket, they batted really well, there was a little bit of dew, but that is not an excuse," said Suryakumar.

Suryakumar also said that in their games in Dubai, it was humid and conditions got better in the second half, while it was not the case in Abu Dhabi, the venue of the Oman clash.

"Here in Dubai, it was a little humid; the conditions got a little better in the second half, but the wicket did not change that much. There was not much dew (in Abu Dhabi). The conditions were similar in both innings," he added.

