India defeated Oman by 21 runs and completed the Group Stage of Asia Cup 2025 with a flawless run. After winning all the three games in Group A, India are all set to face Pakistan in the Super Four again on Sunday. Both the teams earlier met on September 14 in their Group A match, where India emerged victorious by seven wickets. The clash was marred with controversies as it was already facing the boycott calls from Indian fans. After the match, Suryakumar Yadav and co added fuel to the fire by snubbing the handshake with Team Pakistan.

During the post-match presentation against Oman, SKY was asked by Sanjay Manjrekar about India's upcoming Super Four fixture against Pakistan. Very smartly, the Indian captain refrained from taking the arch-rivals name.

Manjrekar: All set for Sunday's match against Pakistan?

Suryakumar: All set for Super Fours.

Fans and experts were gobsmacked after Suryakumar opted to pull himself back, act as the last resort and allow the rest of the batting unit to have a crack at it.

Speculations swirled around social media about a potential injury scare. However, they were soon put to bed when the Indian skipper stepped at the crease in the second innings.

The most plausible explanation behind Suryakumar's move was identified as India trying to allow its players to spend some valuable time on the crease, a luxury that they hardly had in the tournament.

While joking about turning out much earlier in the next fixture, the 35-year-old was in awe of Oman's pursuit of the 189-run target, under the watchful eye of deputy head coach Sulakshan Kulkarni, someone with whom Suryakumar has been acquainted in the past.

"Definitely, I'll try from the next game (joking about batting higher than No.11). Overall, impressive, I feel, Oman played an unbelievable brand of cricket. I knew, with their coach, Sulu sir (Sulakshan Kulkarni), there would be something from them. It was amazing, really enjoyed watching them bat," Suryakumar said.

(With ANI Inputs)