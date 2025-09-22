Having crushed Pakistan with consummate ease, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday urged everyone to stop calling the contests between the two nations a meaningful "rivalry." India and Pakistan have faced each other 15 times in T20Is, with the reigning world champions winning 12 of those encounters. When a senior Pakistani journalist asked if the gulf in standards between the two sides had grown too wide, Suryakumar responded with a smile: "Sir, my request is that we should now stop calling India vs Pakistan matches a rivalry." When the scribe clarified that he was referring to "standards, not rivalry," the Indian skipper quipped nonchalantly.

"Sir, rivalry and standard are all the same. Now what is a rivalry? If two teams have played 15 matches and it's 8-7, that's a rivalry. Here it's 13-1 (12-3) or something. There is no contest," he said before walking out of the media conference room with a grin.

incredible that Pakistan still leads India 88-78 across all formats. an entire generation has grown up watching their team get demolished almost everytime they play India. speaks volumes of just incredibly superior previous generations of PCT were pic.twitter.com/lwkMM6Lw4H — Cani (@caniyaar) September 21, 2025

Suryakumar said that India played better cricket as Abishek and Shubman Gill put on a rapid 105 for the opening stand in 9.5 overs.

"I think we were better than them (Pakistan), and also from a bowling point of view," said Suryakumar. "The catch drop percentage at this venue is so high and that is part and parcel of the game."

Suryakumar praised Sharma's talent.

"He knows what is required of him, what bowlers are going to bowl, that's a plus point for him. He is learning with every game," said Suryakumar of the 25-year-old left-hander.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha said that his team had come up 15-20 runs short.

"We have yet to play a perfect game in this event," said Agha, whose team next faces Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. "After being 91 in 10 overs we lost way but still feel 171 was a challenging total."

Agha acknowledged that his bowlers could not control the Indian openers.

"We need to play a perfect game, do well in all three departments," said Agha. "We look forward to playing Sri Lanka in the next game."

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in their Super Four match in Dubai on Saturday.

The top two teams from Super Four will play the final in Dubai on September 28.

With AFP inputs