Suryakumar Yadav recently made a massive declaration that the contest between India and Pakistan isn't a rivalry. The India captain made the claims after his side beat Pakistan for the second time in a week's gap at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. "I think you should stop asking questions on the rivalry because rivalry is when both sides play 15-20 matches, and one side is ahead by 8-7. It is called playing good cricket and a rivalry. 3-0, 10-1, I don't know what the stat is, but this is not a rivalry anymore," Suryakumar told the reporters after the Super Four clash against Pakistan.

Now, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has reacted to Suryakumar's remark, suggesting that it is too early to rule them out since both the teams could face off for the third time if they reach the final.

"Let him say what he wants. Neither has he reached the final yet, nor have we. We will see when the moment comes. It is our job to win. We have come to win the Asia Cup. We will do our best," said Shaheen.

Speaking on his batting contributions down the order, Shaheen insisted that his job is to put his best foot forward.

"Like the last two matches, the way you said about batting, my job is that whenever I get a position, I bowl. Batting, fielding, bowling, whatever I get, I give my 100%. Because it is obvious. Whenever I play, I try to give my 100%. Whether I am sick or injured, whatever I am, but it doesn't show outside. So my job is to raise the morale of the team and play all the cricket with energy," he added.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by five wickets on Tuesday to keep their Asia Cup final hopes alive. The will now take on Bangladesh in what could be a virtual knockout game on Thursday.