India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has spent the last five to six weeks at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru en route to recovery after his surgery, issued a fitness update and a detailed explanation of how a structured plan benefited him to regain fitness in time before leading the Asia Cup in a fortnight. After the conclusion of the 18th season of the IPL in June this year, a couple of weeks later, Suryakumar confirmed that he had undergone successful sports hernia surgery in Munich, Germany.

After returning to India, he continued his rehab at the CoE, and after weeks of hard work, the 34-year-old revealed that he is "feeling good".

"I'm feeling good right now. It's been five to six weeks. A good process, good routines for the last six weeks, and fingers crossed, feeling really well," Suryakumar said in a video posted by the BCCI on X.

He revealed that the injury was diagnosed towards the climax of the cash-rich league, and it bore resemblance to the one he suffered last year.

"It actually got diagnosed close to the end of IPL. I felt it because I had a similar kind of injury last year as well, and that's how I got to know. So a few checklists were there. I tried those things and then I realised that it's time to go and do a small MRI," he said.

"When I did it, it was very clear in that. I did it after IPL and then went to Germany. It went really well, and I knew how the recovery is going to be step by step. So I was prepared for everything. So we took one week at a time, and we are here, and I'm feeling good," he added.

Suryakumar went on to reveal that the management planned his rehab in an instant. He thanked the CoE staff for the hard work they put in to ensure he steadily returned to his best.

"I think the most important thing for me is when you come here at COE or when I was here at NCA last year as well, they understood how my body reacts to certain situations. So all the strength and conditioning coach and the physios, they understood how his body works, and accordingly they planned all the workouts," Suryakumar said.

"It was all instant. As soon as I used to hit the gym and I came here, they would plan the sessions, and that's how we took one week at a time, and slowly but steadily we are here," he added.

The Indian T20I skipper shared some intriguing details about the equipment used at the CoE and even declared that the "unbelievable" facility is the best he has seen in a long time.

The place is huge. Let me talk about the gym first. I think more than 30-35 people can train here together. We have that big facility, and I actually used most of the equipment here. Some new equipment, which is actually very useful from an athlete's point of view. The place is amazing," he said.

"Not only for a rehab but if someone, any contracted player or a targeted player wants to come here for a few weeks, train, use the ground and everything. I didn't count, but I think there are more than about 60-70 wickets to practise as well. Then you have three grounds. Unbelievable facility and it's the best which I've seen for a really long time," he concluded.

Suyrakumar will return to on-field action in the much-anticipated Asia Cup, which is scheduled to commence on September 9. India will begin its campaign the next day against the UAE.

India squad for the Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)