Suryakumar Kumar's Interview On NDTV Live Updates: In his first interview to media post India's historic win over Pakistan in the final of Asia Cup 2025, captain Suryakumar Yadav is talking to NDTV's Boria Majumdar. India, on Sunday, defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai. Tilak Varma shone with a match-winning 69 as India reached home with just two balls to spare while chasing a target of 147 runs.
Suryakumar Yadav Interview Live: SKY on backing players in team
"I have always been a character like this who likes to protect everyone in a team environment. When someone is not in a good space, that is the time when you need a leader around him. And I have always said that 'I don't want to be a captain. I want to be a leader'. So when that player is at the top, you will see him win the games single-handedly," said Suryakumar Yadav.
Suryakumar Yadav Interview Live: SKY praises Abhishek
"Sometimes you have to actually let go of people who completely change the course of the game. I have seen him bat before for his state, franchise cricket and for India also. He is a game-changer. People who are game-changers who completely change the course of the game should be left like that," said Suryakumar on Abhishek Sharma's excellence in Asia Cup 2025.
Suryakumar Yadav Interview Live: "One of the toughest tournaments"
"One of the toughest tournaments that I have played for a very long time. Though T20 World Cup was also challenging. I have been part of Asia Cup before. But this was actually challenging. Not obviously too much mentally, but the games were so quick as we had to play will small breaks. At the end of the day, it was really sweet," said the India T20I captain.
Suryakumar Yadav Interview Live: SKY breaks silence on Pak's act
Suryakumar Yadav also broke silence on the gestures made by Pakistan players during the game. "There has to be a difference between the two sides. We never did any such gesture at any moment as we wanted to play this game with dignity. We just wanted to play good brand of cricket," he said.
Suryakumar Yadav Interview Live: On his bond with Gambhir -
"Gautam Gambhir and my relationship in like younger and elder brothers. I have learnt so many things from him. Learnt captaincy tips from him. He knows what goes on in a player’s mind on ground. He knows how to protect cricketers. Whenever I am on the ground, I look at the dug out every 2-3 overs. I look at him. As soon as he signals anything from outside, I just do it," said Suryakumar Yadav on Gautam Gambhir.
Suryakumar Yadav Interview Live: "Heartbeat was really high"
"The was the match ebbed and flowed, a heartbeat monitor would have shown 150 plus for me," said SKY on hte pressure he felt during the game. "My heartbeat was proper fast," he said.
Suryakumar Yadav Interview Live: "Biggest happiness is India won"
"We didn't get the trophy at last, but the biggest happiness is India won the Asia Cup, the entire country is celebrating," he said while touching the trophy row. Notably, India refused to take the trophy from the hands of Pakistan interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board.
Suryakumar Yadav Interview Live: "Destined to happen"
"Incredible show from the boys. What I expected from them, they delivered it on the ground. I am very happy," said Suryakumar Yadav. "It was destined to happen," he said on India beating Pakistan thrice in the tournament.
Suryakumar Yadav Interview Live: Interview starts!
The interview has begun. Suryakumar Yadav has said that India were destined to win. He added that that was a lot of pressure during the Asia Cup 2025 final against India in Dubai. Hearbeat was really high, said the India captain.
