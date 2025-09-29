"Gautam Gambhir and my relationship in like younger and elder brothers. I have learnt so many things from him. Learnt captaincy tips from him. He knows what goes on in a player’s mind on ground. He knows how to protect cricketers. Whenever I am on the ground, I look at the dug out every 2-3 overs. I look at him. As soon as he signals anything from outside, I just do it," said Suryakumar Yadav on Gautam Gambhir.