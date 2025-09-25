The Asia Cup row between India and Pakistan is getting more intense by the day. After Indian players did not engage in the customary pre- or post-match handshakes with their Pakistan counterparts, the situation at the Asia Cup has been tense. After winning the first match against Pakistan on September 14, India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the result to the Indian Armed Forces and also said the Indian cricket team stands by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The incident, which saw 26 people lose their lives, caused the relationship between India and Pakistan to hit a new low.

Later, when asked about the post-match no-handshake row, Yadav said: "We took a team call. We had come only to play. Some things are beyond sportsmanship."

Now, the Pakistan Cricket Board also seems to have lodged an official complaint with the international governing body ICC against Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav for expressing his solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicating his team's victory to the Indian Armed Forces involved in Operation Sindoor.

According to reports, the PCB has alleged that Surya's comments are "political," although technically it needs to be seen when exactly the complaint was filed, as it must be lodged within seven days of the said comment.

A report in Dainik Jagran has claimed some interesting details. The ICC, after receiving the complaint from PCB, has sent two reports to match referee Richie Richardson, who has sent an email to the Indian cricket team.

The report claimed the content of the email is as follows: "Pakistan Cricket Board has lodged two complaints regarding the comments made by Suryakumar Yadav during the presentation and post-match press conference after the India vs Pakistan match on September 14, 2025. After examining the report and reviewing the evidence, I have concluded Suryakumar Yadav's comments have brought disrepute to the game and that charges should be brought against him. If Suryakumar does not accept the charges, there will be a hearing.