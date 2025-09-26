Indian cricket team skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been fined 30 per cent of his match fee due to his 'Pahalgam tribute' comments made during the Asia Cup 2025 group stage match against Pakistan on September 14, according to a report by PTI. Following India's seven-wicket win against Pakistan, Yadav dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces and showed solidarity with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan lodged an official complaint against the India skipper, and the final decision was reportedly taken following an official hearing presided over by ICC match referee Richie Richardson.

Suryakumar pleaded not guilty to the charge and was apparently told not to make any statements that could be construed as political for the remainder of the tournament. The India skipper's hearing was conducted by ICC match referee Richie Richardson.

Tensions between the two sides have been running high, starting with India's refusal to do the traditional handshake with Pakistani players at the time of the toss and after the games, as a gesture of solidarity with the Pahalgam victims.

Meanwhile, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was on Friday fined 30 percent of his match fees for rude and aggressive behaviour during the Asia Cup Super 4s match against India last Sunday. His teammate Sahibzada Farhan, however, escaped with a warning and no financial penalty for his open-air gunshot celebration after completing his half-century in the same match.

"Match referee Richie Richardson completed his hearing on Friday afternoon at the team hotel. Haris Rauf has been fined 30 percent of his match fees for aggressive behaviour, and Farhan has been let off with a warning," a tournament source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, Rauf and Farhan had pleaded not guilty during their ICC hearing for allegedly provocative actions in the match against India, according to tournament sources.

The hearing was conducted by match referee Richie Richardson at the Pakistan team hotel. Both players appeared before him in person, even though their responses were given in writing. They were accompanied by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

The two were accused of making provocative gestures by the BCCI in a formal complaint on Wednesday. The bitter neighbours are due to clash in the final of the regional showpiece on Sunday.

