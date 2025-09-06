Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane has urged Suryakumar Yadav to focus on his batting more than his captaincy during the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Rahane feels Suryakumar will have to play a key role with the bat, while also praising his proactive leadership style. Notably, Suryakumar struggled the last time India played a T20I series, at home against England. He scored just 28 runs in five T20Is, including a couple of ducks, raising doubts over his form ahead of the Asia Cup.

However, the India T20I captain silenced his doubters with an outstanding IPL campaign, where he scored 717 runs to finish as the second-leading run-scorer.

"He didn't have a good series against England, but came back to form in the IPL with five fifties and finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with a healthy strike rate. We all know Surya is a dangerous batter. In this format, he has done really well. But it will be interesting to see how he goes about his batting, especially after the surgery," said Rahane while speaking on his YouTube channel.

"As a captain, he has been fantastic. He is a proactive captain, led the team really well in the past, but I feel, in this Asia Cup, his batting will be really important," he added.

Suryakumar last featured in the T20I version of the Asia Cup back in 2022 and was the eighth-highest run-getter with 139 runs in five matches at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 163.52, with a best score of 68* against Hong Kong, his solitary half-century. Other than that, he failed to produce big scores for his side.

Surya will strive to give a performance that matches the tag of India's best T20I batter.

While his captaincy has been spectacular, his numbers as a batter have undergone a significant dip, with just 258 runs in 15 matches at an average of above 18, with two half-centuries to his name. However, his strike rate is still above 161, proving he has not gone into a shell despite his failures.

(With ANI Inputs)