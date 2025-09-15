Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the team's win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 to the Indian armed forces and also said that they stand by the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack. India were extremely dominant as the Suryakumar-led side registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Group A encounter. "Great feeling and a perfect return gift to India. Human tendency that it keeps running in your mind when you think about it (his earlier line about the win being a return gift). You definitely want to win it and when you win it, you have it ready. One box that I always wanted to tick - stay there and bat till the end," said the India captain at the post-match presentation.

"For the whole team, we think it's just another game. We prepare the same for all the oppositions. That's what happened few months back. The team that won the CT set the tone. I'm always a fan of spinners because they control the game in the middle. Just wanted to say something.

"Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile."

There was a lot of chatter surrounding the India-Pakistan match due to the rising political tensions between the two nations. The things got worse after the terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 tourists were killed in April. In May, India retaliated with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan leading to a tense military showdown that de-escalated on Pakistan's request for a ceasefire.