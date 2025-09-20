Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian cricket team will again be in focus when they face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Sunday. Last week, the Indian cricket team players did not indulge in the customary post-match handshakes with the Pakistan players, and it snowballed into a major row. The situation was such that Pakistan even threatened a pullout. As India gears up to face Pakistan again, Yadav was asked whether India would repeat the 'same' act in the Super 4 clash too.

A member of the media asked, "In the last match against Pakistan, apart from the bat, India did well in the remaining aspects as well. In the next match, can we expect India to do the same as in the previous game?"

It was an obvious reference to the 'No Handshake' policy.

Yadav gave a smart reply, fully understanding what the reporter was trying to imply: "Oh, you mean good performance with the ball? Yes, definitely. There's a good combination of performance with both bat and ball. It feels so good when a stadium is jam-packed and you get support from such a big crowd. We just want to put our best foot forward for the country and do our best in the game."

Closing the hotel room door, switching off the cell phone, and going off to sleep are good ways to "shut outside noise" before a crunch game, but Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav knows that some things are "easier said than done" as he gears up for another high-voltage Asia Cup battle against Pakistan on Sunday.

The amiable captain, who anchored the team's successful chase with a 47 not out last Sunday against the same rivals, neither shook hands with opposition skipper Salman Ali Agha at the toss nor at the end of the game after finishing it off with a sixer that day.

His gesture of standing in solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam attack and dedicating the win to the Indian Armed Forces caused cross-border neighbours to go into a meltdown ahead of this Asia Cup Super 4 clash.

So what's the process of shutting outside noise? "Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep. I think that's the best thing. It's easy to say, but sometimes it is difficult because you meet a lot of friends, you go out for dinner and you have a lot of players who like to see all these things, so it's very difficult," the straight-talking Mumbaikar said on the eve of another tense game.

However, he knows that outside noise can't be shut out entirely, and some good things can be picked using one's discretion.

"...it's on you what you want to listen to, what you want to have in your mind and go on and have a practice session or go on and have a game." Amid all this, the focus needs to be on the game.

"I have been very clear with all the boys. I think it's very important if we want to do well this tournament and going forward, we will have to shut a lot of noise from outside and take what is good for you.

"I am not saying shut the noise completely, but take what is good for you and someone can give you good advice as well which can help you in the game and on the ground."