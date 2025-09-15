Indian cricket team skipper Suryakumar Yadav opened up about the team's decision to not shake hands with the Pakistan cricketers after their Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday. SKY did not shake hands with Pakistan cricket team skipper Salman Ali Agha during the toss and even after India won the game by 7 wickets, the India batters walked straight back to the dressing room without interacting with any of the Pakistan cricketers. In the post-match press conference, SKY said that it was a decision that the team agreed on and even stated that some things are ahead of 'sportsman spirit'.

“We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply. We are aligned with BCCI and the government. I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. I have told it at the presentation as well. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalagam terror attack."

"We stand with their families also and express our solidarity. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we will try our best to, whenever given the opportunity, inspire them as well if possible," he said.

The match was played despite calls for a boycott amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack in April and the ensuing 'Operation Sindoor' by India on terrorist bases across the border in May.

As many as 26 Indian tourists lost their lives in the dastardly terrorist attack in the picturesque valley, and under the circumstances, engaging in handshakes with players from Pakistan was deemed a step too far by the Indian camp.

On the other hand, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson revealed that skipper Salman Ali Agha did not attend the presentation ceremony due to the handshake snub from Team India.

"We wanted to shake hands but disappointed that the opposition didn't do that. Disappointed with the way we played, but we wanted to shake hands," Hesson said. "Salman not coming for the post-match presentation was cause and effect after what happened," he added.

(WIth PTI inputs)