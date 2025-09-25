Indian cricket team skipper Suryakumar Yadav attended the International Cricket Council (ICC) hearing over his comments after the Asia Cup 2025 group stage match against Pakistan. Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the Indian armed forces and even showed solidarity to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. He reportedly attended the ICC hearing on the incident along with BCCI COO Hemang Amin and Cricket Operations Manager Summer Mallapurkar. The hearing, which was presided by Richie Richardson, took place following an official complaint from ICC against Suryakumar Yadav. He can either receive a warning or be fined 15 per cent of his match fees.

"Surya attended the ICC hearing today. He was accompanied by BCCI's COO and Cricket Operations Manager. Richardson explained to him that he shouldn't be making any comments that could be seen as political in nature. The sanction can't be ascertained. Since it falls under Level 1, it could either be a warning or a financial penalty of 15 percent deductions in match fees," a tournament source privy to the details told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which saw 26 people lose their lives, caused the relationship between India and Pakistan to hit a new low. Suryakumar did not shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha on both occasions that the two teams faced each other in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Following their win in the group stage match on September 14, Suryakumar made a major 'Pahalgam' comment.

"Perfect occasion, taking the time out - we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," the India skipper said at the post-match presentation.

The ICC will also hold a separate hearing on BCCI's complaint against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative gestures. While Farhan did a 'gun' celebration after scoring a half-century in the Super 4 clash against India, Rauf was seen making the controversial '6-0' gesture.