India's Suryakumar Yadav is having a good outing in the role of T20I captain in the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, but batting has become a huge concern for him. The player has scored only 71 runs across five innings at the ongoing continental event. Suryakumar's only noticeable innings, a 47 not out, came against Pakistan in a group game. Apart from that, he has registered scores of 7 not out (vs United Arab Emirates), 0 (vs Pakistan in Super Four), 5 (vs Bangladesh) and 12 (vs Sri Lanka).

Former India captain and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has shared a piece of advice for Suryakumar. He suggested the batter to take his time in the middle.

"He's undoubtedly a class player. All I would suggest is that he gives himself three or four deliveries in the middle to assess the conditions-check for pace, bounce, or turn. Watching from the dugout and stepping onto the field can feel very different," Gavaskar told Sports Today.

"Sometimes, if a batter is ahead, it might seem like there's nothing in the pitch, but it's always better to take a few balls to gauge the conditions before playing your natural game," Gavaskar added.

On the captaincy front, Suryakumar is having a ball. Under his leadership, India have remained unbeaten in the tournament, having registered six consecutive victories on trot. The side will face Pakistan in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

While Suryakumar has failed to shine with the bat, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is the one who has duly impressed with his batting. The southpaw has scored 309 runs across six innings. He has an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 204.63. The swashbuckling batter is in red-hot form, having scored three consecutive fifties.

On Friday, Abhishek became the first-ever batter to reach the 300-run mark in a single edition of T20 Asia Cup. He surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan for the feat. With the tally of 281, the Pakistan batter is now second in the list of players with most runs in an Asia Cup edition. Virat Kohli is third with 276 runs to his name.