Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with the Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and UAE getting delayed by an hour amid the 'handshake' controversy. Pakistan demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft after India skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during the group stage match. Pakistan reportedly even threatened to boycott their match against UAE if Pycroft was not removed. However, with International Cricket Council (ICC) rejecting their demands, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to delay the departure of their team from the hotel. However, after meeting and conversations with Pycroft and ICC officials, the match went ahead - but with an one-hour delay. Gavaskar heavily criticised Pakistan's anticips and accused them of holding the game to ransom.

"The other thing that left a sour taste in the mouth is holding up the game and starting it one hour late. If the PCB had any issues to discuss with and about the match referee Andy Pycroft, then it had two full days after their loss to India and before the game against the UAE in which to do so," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

"By keeping everybody in suspense and not even turning up at the ground until almost the toss time, they held the game to ransom. There is simply no excuse for delaying the start of the game for an hour while haggling to get an apology from the match referee for something that was also not in any of the rule books," he added.

Gavaskar also took a big at PCB for claiming that Pycroft apologised for the entire incident. While Pycroft did meet Agha and Pakistan officials, the ICC made it clear that there was no apology given.

"Then, despite the ICC, who appoints the umpires and match referees, saying there was no apology given, the PCB insisted that they had secured one and so agreed to play. They pounced on the words 'regrettable miscommunication' to say that this was the apology," Gavaskar wrote.