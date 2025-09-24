Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was extremely critical of the antics shown by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. It all started after the Indian team, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, decided to skip the customary handshake with the Pakistan players. India's stance left Pakistan scratching the wall, with the PCB lodging an official complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft. In its official mail, the board alleged that Pycroft failed to uphold the spirit of cricket.

While their request was rejected by the global body, the PCB maintained their stance, and even threatened to pull out of their must-win game against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which was eventually delayed by an hour.

Gavaskar said he didn't understand the logic behind the PCB's demand, since handshakes are not mandatory in the lawbook.

"The PCB complaining about it was hard to understand, as there is nothing in the rule books that says handshakes are mandatory. There are many previous instances in different sports where opponents who have clashed have not shaken hands after their match has ended. The ICC quite rightly ignored the protest, if indeed there was one made as per media reports," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

Gavaskar also suggested that the PCB should be questioned for skipping the mandatory press conference.

"What needs to be looked at is the avoiding of the mandatory media meet on the eve of the match by the Pakistani contingent. They did not have to send the captain, players or the coach. Anyone among the large support staff could have met the media. That did not happen, and it will be interesting to see if any action is taken for avoiding what is mandatory," he added.

Gavaskar also lashed out at the PCB for causing a delay to their clash against the UAE, saying that no one has the right to hold the game to ransom.

"The other thing that left a sour taste in the mouth is holding up the game and starting it one hour late. If the PCB had any issues to discuss with and about the match referee Andy Pycroft, then it had two full days after their loss to India and before the game against the UAE in which to do so. By keeping everybody in suspense and not even turning up at the ground until almost the toss time, they held the game to ransom," he wrote.

"There is simply no excuse for delaying the start of the game for an hour while haggling to get an apology from the match referee for something that was also not in any of the rule books. Then, despite the ICC, which appoints the umpires and match referees, saying there was no apology given, the PCB insisted that they had secured one and so agreed to play. They pounced on the words 'regrettable miscommunication' to say that this was the apology," the batting great added.