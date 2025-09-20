The Pakistan cricket team continues to remain in focus during the ongoing Asia Cup for the wrong reasons. The side came into the limelight after Indian players refused to shake hands with them at the end of their Group A match last Sunday. As India skipped the customary handshake, Pakistan complained to the International Cricket Council and demanded that match referee Andy Pycroft be removed. The ICC rejected the request not once but twice. As a result, the Pakistan cricket team first threatened to pull out and then came up with a false narrative that Pycroft apologised to the side for the handshake controversy. Pakistan's failed efforts also saw them delaying their match against the United Arab Emirates by one hour.

The Salman Agha-led team had already skipped its pre-match press conference for the UAE game and did so again ahead of the Super Four match against India, which is set to be played on Sunday, September 21.

"I don't know what the thinking behind that is, but as far as I know, press conferences are mandatory. If teams don't hold them, I'm not sure what the penalties are-if any-but in today's world, it's important for the media to be involved and kept informed. It's still essential to maintain open communication with the media. Instead of relying on 'sources' or speculation, it's always better for teams to convey their point of view directly. Perhaps Pakistan feel they have nothing to share, which, frankly, isn't surprising," Gavaskar told India Today.

"Yes, Mohsin Naqvi is the head of the ACC, but there is an organisation under him that includes India, Sri Lanka, and other participating and non-participating member nations - that collectively forms the Asian Cricket Council. As far as I know, there's a governing committee within the ACC for tournaments like this, and they'll likely want to understand what's going on," he added.

The India legend also suggested penalty for the Pakistan cricket team for its offence.

"If there is something in the rulebook stating that attending press conferences is mandatory, then perhaps going forward, if a team fails to comply, a point could be deducted from their table. That might be a viable way forward," said Gavaskar.