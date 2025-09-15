Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka aim to solidify their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s chances as they take on a struggling Hong Kong side in Dubai on Monday. The Island nation, who won the Asia Cup the last time it was held in the T20 format, ticked all boxes in their opener against Bangladesh. Not only do they possess a versatile bowling attack, their batting line-up also blends destructive power with classical poise. Hong Kong, on the other hand, have lost two games in a row with its batters having a tough time against the full ICC members in Group B. Sri Lanka are currently second in Group B with one win, while Hong Kong sit at the bottom.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, September 15.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dubai Intrenational Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 8:30 PM IST (8 PM Toss).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Hong KongAsia Cup 2025 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv and FanCode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)