Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has led the team to many famous victories over Pakistan in international cricket, ridiculed the rivals from across the border after the Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday. Ganguly, during an even in Kolkata, revealed that he started watching the India vs Pakistan match but switched to the Manchester Derby - English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City - 15 overs into the game. The reason? Ganguly doesn't find Pakistan a side worth watching because of how bad its standards have fallen.

"Pakistan are no longer a competitive side now, I switched my TV sets to watch the Manchester derby after the first 15 overs. I would watch India play Australia, England, South Africa, even Afghanistan, rather than watching Pakistan," Ganguly said at the event.

Dada, considered one of the finest cricketers of his generation, recalled Pakistan's cricketing generation of the past which had the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad, etc., highlighting how poor the current crop of players is.

"There is no competition between India and Pakistan anymore," Ganguly said during a public interaction in Kolkata. "I always say, we think of Pakistan as Waqar Younises, Wasim Akrams, the Saeed Anwars and Javed Miandads. But that's not the case with this modern-day Pakistan - it's now like chalk and cheese."

"Pakistan are no match. I say that with respect, it's just because I've seen what their team was," he said. "It's the lack of quality in the side. This (Indian) team has played without (Virat) Kohli and Rohit (Sharma), who were the two stalwarts of Indian cricket for such a long period of time. India are just too far ahead in cricket for Pakistan and most of these Asia Cup teams."

"There will be one or two days when they get beaten, but the majority of days they (India) would be the best team," he added.

VIDEO | On India-Pakistan Asia Cup match held yesterday, Former India captain Sourav Ganguly says, "Terror must stop, all around the world, not just India and Pakistan. That's most important but sports also cannot stop."



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/oNAjlZx3Xz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2025

While the contest on the field was lopsided, no handshakes between the two sets of players in the India vs Pakistan match became much bigger talking point. When asked about his opinion on the topic, Ganguly said that whatever happened can be better spoken about by India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who has already shared his side of the story.

"You'll have to ask Suryakumar Yadav, he has to answer. I'm too far, launching my ethnic brand. He's also answered it... Everyone has their own side of the story, that's what it is," he said.

To conclude, Ganguly did say: "Terror must stop, that's most important - all around the world, not just India and Pakistan. But, sports also cannot stop."