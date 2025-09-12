India vice-captain Shubman Gill reunited with his childhood acquaintance and United Arab Emirates spinner Simranjeet Singh. The reunion took place at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday, where India began their campaign with a massive nine-wicket win over UAE. Asked to bat first, UAE got bundled out for just 57 with Kuldeep Yadav scalping four wickets. Later, India chased down the target in just 4.3 overs with Gill scoring 20*off just 9 balls. Despite being on the losing side, it was a memorable moment for UAE spinner Simranjeet.

Ahead of the match, Simranjeet spoke to PTI and revealed that he knows Gill since his childhood and used to bowl to him at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) nets in Mohali. But, Simranjeet wasn't sure if Gill would remember now.

However, all his doubts were put to rest after Gill hugged him after guiding India to victory. Gill hammered Simranjeet for a four and took India across the line. After hitting the winning runs, the duo exchanged a warm hug, which left Simranjeet smiling.

"I have known Shubman since he was a kid, but I don't know if he remembers me. It was around 2011-12 and Shubman must have been 11 or 12 at the max. We used to train at the PCA Academy in Mohali from 6am to 11am. Shubman would come accompanied by his father at around 11 am," Simranjeet had told PTI before the match.

Talking about the game, it was a comfortable outing for Team India as Suryakumar Yadav and co began their campaign with a thumping victory.

"Wanted to see how the wicket was playing. It was the same in the 2nd innings. Clinical performance from the boys, we wanted good attitude and energy on the field and that's what we got. Recently lot of the boys were here for the Champions Trophy, the wicket looked good but it was on the slower side and the spinners have a role," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav.