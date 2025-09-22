Plenty transpired on the field as India and Pakistan squared off in a Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. While the contest between the bat and the ball saw the Indian team prove its supremacy again, Pakistan tried all tricks in the hat to get into the Indian players' nerves. Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf made some provocative gestures while fielding near the boundary rope and also indulged in personal altercations with Indian duo of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill on the pitch.

Pakistan's efforts, however, didn't provide the results they desired as Abhishek and Shubman laid a strong foundation for the team's 6-wicket triumph on Sunday. After the conclusion of the match, Gill shared a 4-word post on X (formerly Twitter), saying the Indian team believes in responding to words with the bat.

"Game speaks, not words," Gill wrote on X, while also sharing a few pictures from the match.

Game speaks, not words pic.twitter.com/5yNi2EO70P — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) September 21, 2025

Gill and Abhishek put 105 runs together for the first wicket. While Abhishek scored a 74-run knock from 39 balls, Gill added 47 runs from 28 to India's total.

Abhishek Sharma also spoke about Pakistan's unnecessary aggression on the field, but India decided to respond with the bat.

"Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us (Pakistani bowlers) without any reason, I did not like it at all. That is why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team," Abhishek said after being adjudged the Player of the Match in the post-match presentation.

Shades of Aamer Sohail going up against Venkatesh Prasad in 1996 echoed decades later at the Dubai International Stadium after Gill had a go at Shaheen, who just turned back and walked off. On the final delivery of the third over, Gill ambled down the track and targeted extra-cover to pick up a four.

Emotions boiled over on the field in the aftermath of that shot. Gill looked at Shaheen and pointed with his hand where the ball went. Pandemonium ensued on the final ball of the fifth over. Gill flawlessly executed a short-arm jab to send the ball racing away for a four. After the end of the over, Abhishek and Rauf got into a fierce exchange, which forced Umpire Gazi Sohel to get involved and separate the two.

With ANI Inputs