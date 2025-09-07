Indian batter Shreyas Iyer broke his silence following his omission from the Asia Cup squad, saying that while being left out is frustrating at times, one should support if some other player is doing well and contributing to the team's wins while putting in work "ethically, even when no one is watching". Iyer was left out of the Asia Cup squad announced a few days back, raising debates among fans and experts alike, as he was expected to play a part in the tournament after a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Punjab Kings (PBKS) as a captain and a batter and a recent uptick in T20 performances.

Speaking on a podcast on IQOO India's Youtube Channel, Iyer spoke on how his thought process is whenever he is not being selected, "It is only frustrating when you know that you deserve to be in the team, in the playing XI. At that time, it is frustrating. But at the same time, when you know that someone is performing and playing consistently for the team and bringing their best, you support them. And eventually, the goal is for the team to win. When the team is winning, everyone is happy."

"But as I keep talking about integrity, even if you don't get a chance, you have to make sure that you do your work ethically. It's not like you do it only when someone is watching. Even when no one is watching, you have to keep doing your work," he added.

Iyer ended up as the sixth-highest run-getter in the recently concluded IPL 2025 and had his best season, scoring 604 runs in 17 matches and innings at an average of 50.33, strike rate of 175.07 and six fifties. His best score was 97*.

Since the last T20 World Cup win last year, the Mumbai batter has played 26 T20 matches and scored 949 runs, with an average of 49.94, at a strike rate of 179.73, and a century and seven fifties. His best score is 130 not out.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.