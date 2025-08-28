Not part of the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2025, Mohammed Shami will be watching Suryakumar Yadav's team from his home, probably contemplating what he could've done had the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee picked him. Other than the selection matters, which continue to be debated among fans and experts, a big subject that has opinions divided is whether the Indian team should play against Pakistan in the continental event or not. When asked about his take on the subject, Shami gave a crystal-clear response.

"I stay out of controversies. The government and board decide, and we follow," Shami said in reply on News24. When asked if it's different playing against Pakistan in comparison to other teams, or if it's treated like any other game, Shami said it indeed is different.

"Playing Pakistan is different because of the fan craze, but for players, it's about performing," he said.

Shami was also asked about possible sledging incidents while playing against Pakistan; he said that he faced none.

"None. I only got upset once in a Test when someone was wasting time. I told them to play their game. That's my aggression," he said.

Though Shami couldn't recall incidents against Pakistan, the veteran pacer has often been subjected to hate on social media. Opening up on trolling on the internet, the 34-year-old said that some people do target him because he is a Muslim, but he doesn't care about that.

"Some target me because I'm Muslim, especially after Pakistan matches. I don't care. I'm not a machine; I'll have good and bad days. When I play for my country, I focus on wickets and winning, not social media. Trolling doesn't affect me because I avoid it," Shami said when asked about social media trolling in general.

Shami, a veteran of 108 ODIs, 64 Tests, and 25 T20Is, is working hard to make a comeback to the national team. But, with the selection committee giving opportunities to youngsters a lot more than before, it would be interesting to see what the near future has in store for Shami.