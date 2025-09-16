Pakistan's reported threat to pull out of the ongoing Asia Cup, after demanding ICC match referee Andy Pycroft's removal, won't be particularly easy to follow through with, as any such move could result in a revenue loss of anywhere between USD 12 to 16 million (Rs 105 crore to Rs 141 crore) for the country. Five Test-playing nations - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan - earn 15 percent each, constituting 75 percent of the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) annual revenue. The remaining 25 percent is shared by Associate nations. The revenue verticals include shares from broadcast deals (linear and digital), various sponsorships, ticketing, and more.

From this Asia Cup alone, the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) projected earnings are between USD 12 to 16 million, and any decision to pull out could spell doom for a cricketing body that isn't as financially robust as the BCCI. Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) inked an eight-year deal (2024-2031) with the ACC for USD 170 million. The deal also includes the broadcast rights for the Women's Asia Cup and the Under-19 Men's Asia Cup.

Naqvi, who also holds the post of Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control in Pakistan, is currently the head of the ACC as well. But in his capacity as PCB chief, he has not minced words while lashing out at Pycroft, holding him responsible for the furore triggered by the Indian team's refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players after their match on Sunday. The ICC has refused to remove Pycroft, rejecting the PCB's demand.

"Can Naqvi risk Pakistan losing around USD 16 million out of a projected budget of USD 227 million for the fiscal year? That will be roughly seven percent of the annual PCB revenue gone. It will be walking on thin ice for him. But again, as one of the important ministers of Pakistan, he also needs to keep his respect in front of his countrymen," a source privy to developments in the PCB told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It is clear that if the PCB decides to pull out, it would be left alone in the ACC boardroom, where other directors might object to it receiving the 15 percent annual share without participating in a marquee event.

Naqvi, as the head of the ACC, would also have to bear the brunt and face the ire of the official broadcaster, which could refuse to pay the agreed-upon fee.

The India-Pakistan match is the biggest revenue generator, and a pullout would potentially mean a huge loss for the broadcaster, which sells advertisement slots for the marquee match at a premium.

In all, Naqvi and Pakistan have a lot to lose and very little to gain.

Therefore, Pycroft is likely to continue as the referee in their game against the UAE on Wednesday - unless other ACC nations decide to offer them some leeway by swapping Pycroft and Richie Richardson's matches.