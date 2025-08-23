Rinku Singh was one of the surprise picks in India's Asia Cup squad. Rinku Singh had a bad IPL 2025 where he did not have a consistent batting position in the Kolkata Knight Riders' ranks. He scored 206 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 153.73. From January 2024 to February 2025, Rinku's numbers in T20Is were also not great. In 21 games, he scored 284 at an average of 31.55. Rinku admitted that he was "afraid" he would miss the bus for the Asia Cup.

"I got motivated after I saw my name on the Asia Cup list. I didn't do well last year, and I felt that it was possible I would be left out. I was afraid. But the selectors showed trust in me and selected me, and that gave me a confidence boost. The innings that I played in the UP T20 League have boosted my confidence, and I will take that confidence there," Rinku said on RevSportz.

"Bowling is very important today. The selectors want you to have multiple roles in the team. If you cannot affect the game with the bat, do it with the ball.

"I batted at No. 5 in 2023. I don't feel good when I bat at No. 7 and No. 8. But it is the team's need, so you have to perform in that role. I have played 33 T20I matches for the Indian team, and I have scored 3 fifties. I can bat everywhere, not just in the finisher's role."

According to former Indian cricket team batter Mohammed Kaif, Rinku's stint in the UP T20 League, especially with the ball, could have swayed the selectors' minds.

"Rinku Singh's selection, in my opinion, is because in the UPT20 League, he is bowling in the tournament as well. Since Washington Sundar is not in the 15-member squad, Rinku Singh can even bowl 2-3 overs on the UAE pitch," he said.