There has been a lot of chatter surrounding the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 considering the political tensions between the two countries. The spotlight was on the two captains - Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha - during the pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday. There were claims that Salman left the room right after the press conference without shaking SKY's hand. However, videos later emerged that made it clear that the two captains did share a fleeting handshake. Journalist Ruturaj Borkakoty was present at the venue and he revealed exactly what went down.

“A big number of journalists arrived, mostly from India. Very few from Pakistan, many more from Bangladesh than from Pakistan, very few from Sri Lanka as well,” he told Sports Today.

He further claimed that there was no hostility between the two captains.

"I saw a very cordial press conference, actually," Borkakoty observed.

"I really don't think that we should make too much out of it because there was a very brief moment after that press conference was over, as the captains were leaving the stage, and Surya was trying to get to the backside of the conference room, and when Salman Agha shook his hands."

Borkakoty also reacted to the videos on social media claiming that the two captains did not shake hands after the press conference was over. he said that he was quite surprised by the reactions and said that both players showed courtesy during the entire incident.

"I saw videos of it as well, and I have heard about the reactions from people on social media, and I'm quite surprised, actually, at what else you were expecting to do. I mean you are meeting a player that you are going to play and captain of the opposition team in a few days' time."