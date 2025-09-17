The no-handshake controversy, which emerged during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, seems to be reaching its conclusion. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finally has its demand from the International Cricket Council (ICC) fulfilled, with the top cricketing body reportedly agreeing to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the remaining matches that Salman Agha's team is to play in the remainder of the tournament. While an end to the controversy seems near, it could only become possible after the PCB identified Director of Cricket Operations Usman Walha as a major culprit in the entire fiasco.

In the wake of the no-handshake row, the PCB identified two major problem-makers, the first being Walha and the other, Pycroft. With both seemingly out of their way, the controversy can finally be put to bed.

A PTI report claimed that the situation arose due to PCB's Director of Cricket Operations Usman Walha, who didn't apprise his own skipper about the rules and regulations that are to be followed during the tournament.

Furious with Walha, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi ordered his sacking for the embarrassment caused to the national cricket team and its captain, especially if Pakistan were to withdraw from the tournament.

According to well-placed sources, it was Walha's duty to inform Salman about the "No Handshake" policy, but he didn't do so, and the Pakistan skipper was apparently caught unawares by the turn of events.

"Walha should have released a statement at the toss itself when the two captains didn't shake hands. Naqvi apparently was furious, as he handled it poorly," a PCB source said.

Reports of Pakistan planning to pull out of the tournament had also emerged after the handshake row, but that only looked like a bluff, as PCB simply can't stand losing up to USD 16 million from the Asian Cricket Council's revenue from the tournament.

"Can Naqvi risk Pakistan losing around USD 16 million out of a projected budget of USD 227 million for the fiscal year? That will be roughly seven percent of the annual PCB revenue gone," a source close to developments in PCB told PTI.

Naqvi, as the head of the ACC, will also have to bear the brunt and face the ire of the official broadcaster, which can refuse to pay the agreed-upon fee.

PCB urged the ICC to appoint Richie Richardson as the match referee in its remaining Asia Cup matches, a request that the top board has reportedly agreed to.

