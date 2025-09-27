Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin reserved high praise for pacer Arshdeep Singh, following the latter's two-run over in the Super Over against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup on Friday. With India set to take on Pakistan in the final on Sunday, Ashwin urged the management not to drop Arshdeep from the playing XI, saying that he is the premier bowler of the team in the shortest format of the game. The 26-year-old has played just two of India's six matches so far in the tournament, claiming as many wickets.

"Even before the start of the Asia Cup, I was saying that Arshdeep Singh is mandatory in the playing XI. He once again proved my point. What a terrific finish to the game, the way with which he bowled the Super Over, he reiterated why he's mandatory. In this game, Jasprit Bumrah wasn't there, which is a huge loss. Arshdeep Singh has once again given a great account of himself," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

For the unversed, Arshdeep is India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 101 scalps, the only player from the side to achieve the triple figures so far.

Ashwin pointed out how Arshdeep doesn't get enough credit when Jasprit Bumrah is playing

"He showed why he is one of India's premier bowlers. When Jasprit Bumrah is there in the side, people won't talk much about Arshdeep, but I would stick my neck out and say he is India's premier bowler in this format," he added.

"He has taken 100 wickets, and he has once again proven why he is very good. The No.8 slot has to be Arshdeep Singh; you cannot leave him out," he pointed out.

On Friday, Arshdeep bowled a superb 19th over in regulation play and then struck twice in the Super Over as Sri Lanka were restricted to just two runs.

India captain Suryakumar said he had no hesitation in turning out to Arshdeep for the Super Over, given his track record in pressure situations.

"It felt like a final (laughs). The boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings. Told them to play this like a semi-final. Get everyone close in, have good energy and then let's see what happens. Good to be on the winning side," Suryakumar said during the presentation.

