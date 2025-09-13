Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on September 14 in Dubai. This will be the first match between the two sides since the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year. Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran, a popular meadow near the resort town of Pahalgam. Ever since the attack, the political tensions between India and Pakistan have increased. Such is the impact that even a 'boycott campaign' is underway in India ahead of the country's Asia Cup match vs Pakistan. Many Indian cricket fans and celebrities are against India's decision to play against Pakistan and, hence, they have decided not to watch or follow the match.

On September 11, Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings shared a graphic of the India vs Pakistan match but did not mention the name or logo of the Salman Agha-led side. It instead, kept a vacant space where Pakistan should have been mentioned as per the official schedule.

In what seemed like an indirect reply to PBKS' move, Pakistan Super League franchise Karachi Kings, on Septemeber 12, also posted a similar graphic. While Karachi Kings posted the match details with the image of the Pakistan captain on one side, it kept a black silhouette in place of India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Asia Cup 2025 was initially slated to take place in India, but the tournament was shifted to the UAE amid rising political tensions between India and Pakistan.

Both sides have started their Asia Cup campaigns with a win and will be facing each other in their second game. India outplayed the United Arab Emirates by 9 wickets, while Pakistan routed Oman with a 93-run margin.

The Suryakumar-led Indian squad will be the favorites against arch-rivals Pakistan in the highly-anticipated encounter on Sunday.

As the match is facing a massive boycott, this is the first time in many years that a cricket game between India and Pakistan, that too scheduled on a Sunday, has failed to create the usual hype.