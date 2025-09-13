Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar backed all-rounder Hardik Pandya as one of the most hardworking players in the Indian setup. Over the years, Hardik has emerged as one of the best all-rounders India ever had. Due to his pace bowling and aggressive batting style, Hardik became an integral of the Indian team and continues to contribute to the team's success. However, he also faced several injuries, which forced him to miss big tournaments like majority of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Nayar stated that Hardik focuses more on practicising than on relying on natural talent. The former assistant coach also stated that Hardik also emphasises more on bowling than batting.

"He is actually slightly different. He doesn't believe too much in skill. He practices a lot, but he practices bowling more than batting. However, he pays a lot of attention to his fitness, health, and body. He has a routine, where he does yoga, concentrates on his nutrition, and trains for two to two-and-a-half hours every day," Nayar said on Sony Sports.

"He is extremely diligent there. He always remains right mentally, but he tries to remain physically right. After that, he does whatever pre-tournament preparation he deems right. However, otherwise, he is mentally extremely strong," he added.

Currently, Hardik is part of the Indian team, which is playing at the Asia Cup 2025, under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. In the opening game against the United Arab Emirates, India registered a big nine-wicket victory, where they chased down the target of 58 in just 4.3 overs.

"Wanted to see how the wicket was playing. It was the same in the 2nd innings. Clinical performance from the boys, we wanted good attitude and energy on the field and that's what we got," said India skipper Surya after the win.

India's next Asia Cup 2025 match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.