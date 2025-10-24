The Asia Cup 2025 trophy row is showing no signs of ending, with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, continuing to hold the silverware in his office. Naqvi remains adamant about only handing over the trophy to a member of the Indian team, preferably in a ceremony in Dubai. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has continued to reject Naqvi's demands, leading to a deadlock situation. Now, a video has surfaced on social media where some objectionable comments were made against India by a person standing next to Naqvi.

In the video, the man could be heard narrating the Asia Cup trophy incident after India beat Pakistan in the final. The man lauded Naqvi for his stance on the matter while criticising the Indian team.

"Jab ye ground mein khade the aur Indian team trophy nahi le rahi thi, inhone sabr ka muzahira kiya. Khade rahe, khade rahe. Wo chahte the ye agar hat jayenge to hum kisi aur se le lenge. Lekin unko nahi pata tha ke hamara chairman wajir-e-dakhla bhi hai. Unhone team ko baad mein dehshat gardon ki tarah handle kiya, trophy gaadi mein rakh ke saath le aaye. Ab poora India trophy ke peeche bhag raha hai."

The speech roughly translates to: "When he was standing on the ground and the Indian team was not taking the trophy, he demonstrated patience. He kept standing, kept standing. They (the Indian team) wanted that if he moved aside, they would take it from someone else. But they did not know that our chairman is also the Wajir-e-Dakhla (Interior Minister). He then handled the team like dehshat gardon (terrorists), kept the trophy in the car, and took it away with him. Now, the whole of India is chasing the trophy."

Crucially, Naqvi refused to interject during the man's speech, even as some highly objectionable comments were made. The ACC chief, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, was also seen smiling at some of the comments.

With the Asia Cup trophy matter still unresolved, a likely resolution is expected during next month's International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting.