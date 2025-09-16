The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sought the removal of the match referee Andy Pycroft, who officiated during the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan, over a breach of the 'Code of Conduct'. The PCB alleged that Pycroft "requested the captains not to shake hands" as is a custom during the toss, siding with India on the stance of no friendly gestures with Pakistan during the match. He later deleted the post. However, a report has claimed that the Indian team has denied being conveyed any such message by the match referee during the toss.

According to the Pakistan board, Pycroft breached the ICC Code of Conduct by violating Article 2.1.1 in the manual for match officials and match official support personnel.

It states: "the article is intended to cover all types of conduct of a minor nature that is contrary to the spirit of the game and which is not specifically and adequately covered by the specific offences set out elsewhere in this Code of Conduct. The spirit of the game may be defined by reference to the Preamble to the Laws of Cricket and involves respect for, amongst others, (a) the role of the umpires and (b) the game and its traditional values."

"The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), had said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

But, a report in the Indian Express cited sources in the Indian team rubbishing PCB's theory, saying no such request was made to the skipper Suryakumar.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said after the match that the decision not to shake hands with the Pakistan team was consciously taken by the team, in a bid to express solidarity with the families of the victims who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.

India and Pakistan are expected to square off again on the coming Sunday, in a Super 4 clash at the Asia Cup 2025. India have already qualified for the next round of the tournament, while Pakistan will be through if they beat UAE. The conduct between the two teams in that game is bound to be under the spotlight.