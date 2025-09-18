The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash on September 14 may be over on the scoreboard, but the controversies continue to unfold off the field. In a fresh twist to the "handshake-gate" saga, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering a formal complaint against India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav. The PCB is said to be upset over Suryakumar's post-match comments, where he dedicated India's 7-wicket win to "our armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor" and expressed solidarity with families affected by the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Sources told NDTV that the PCB views this as a political statement made on a sporting platform, which they believe violates the spirit of the game.

Adding to the tension, Pakistan players were reportedly left bruised after the Indian team refused to exchange pleasantries before and after the match-an act traditionally seen as a gesture of goodwill and sportsmanship.

Former PCB Chairman and ex-Pakistan captain Rameez Raja voiced his concerns publicly, stating, "My biggest objection was what was said in the post-match presentation by Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. That editorial was the critical point."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given the PCB until Sunday to file an official complaint, should they choose to proceed.

With the next India vs Pakistan showdown scheduled for September 21, the rivalry is heating up beyond the boundary ropes. What was meant to be a celebration of cricket is now overshadowed by diplomatic undertones and rising tensions. All eyes will be on the ICC's response-and on how both teams carry themselves in the next encounter.