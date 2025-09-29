Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief did the unthinkable after Team India's refusal to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from his hands. Naqvi waited on the podium for the post-match ceremony, but Suryakumar Yadav's men simply refused to accept the trophy or winners' medals from Naqvi, forcing the entire post-match program to come to a standstill. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wanted the trophy to be handed over by a neutral executive, not Naqvi, who is also a minister in Pakistan. But Naqvi decided to storm out of the stadium with the trophy and medals.

A visual has surfaced on social media, showing how Naqvi walked out of the stadium after India's insistence on not accepting the trophy from him. One of the officials was also seen taking the trophy back after Naqvi's act.

Here's the visual of the trophy being taken back:

Speaking at the post-match press conference, India captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed his astonishment at Naqvi's act.

"This is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing cricket, started following cricket-a champion team is denied a trophy, that too a hard-earned one," he said after the game.

"I feel we deserved it. And I can't say anything more." "If you tell me about trophies, mine are sitting in the dressing room, all 14 guys with me, the support staff-those are the real trophies throughout this journey in the Asia Cup."

Taking a strong stance against Naqvi's decision to deny the trophy and medals to the Indian team, the BCCI has already decided to lodge a protest against him with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Despite Naqvi's deplorable actions, the Indian team decided to go ahead with the Asia Cup title celebrations, though without the trophy.