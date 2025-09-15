Team India's decision to snub handshakes by the members of the Pakistan cricket team during the Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday has triggered a big controversy. Some players from the Pakistan team even walked up to India's dressing room to shake their hands after the match, but the door was shut in front of their faces. The complete snub by the Indian team didn't go down well with Pakistan, with the PCB even deciding to lodge a formal protest against Suryakumar Yadav and his team. Even the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, called India's act one that lacked 'sportsmanship'.

In a post on social media, Naqvi accused the Indian team of 'dragging politics' into the game. He said, "Utterly disappointed by the lack of sportsmanship today. Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports. Let's hope future victories are celebrated by all teams with grace."

Pakistan were hammered by India in the group fixture, with Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, and Kuldeep Yadav emerging as the match-winners. After the game, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha didn't even arrive at the customary presentation ceremony, as a mark of protest against India's no-handshake act.

The PCB also released a statement, confirming that they have officially lodged a protest against India over the team's behaviour in the match.

"Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against the Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the spirit of the game. As a protest, we did not send our captain to the post-match ceremony," read a PCB statement.

Suryakumar, on his part, said the decision not to shake hands with the opposition was their way of showing solidarity with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April.

The arch-rivals faced each other on a cricket ground for the first time since the dastardly attack in Kashmir and the ensuing 'Operation Sindoor' by India on terror infrastructure across the border in May.

It turned out to be a no contest with India outplaying Pakistan in all departments.

