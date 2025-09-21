The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi was spotted at the ICC Academy in Dubai, where Salman Agha's men were training ahead of the Super 4s clash against India. Naqvi's presence at the training ground was a surprise to many, but the PCB boss, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council, had an important discussion to hold with Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson. On the occasion, Naqvi was also asked by reporters about Pakistan's decision to cancel the press conference ahead of the India match.

Naqvi, soon after his arrival at the ICC Academy during Pakistan's training session, held an animated discussion with Hesson, the matter of which remains unknown at present. When asked by a reporter about the decision to skip the mandatory pre-match press conference, Naqvi said "we'll talk soon," hinting that a statement on the India match could be made by the PCB boss on Sunday.

A Pakistan player or member of the coaching staff was scheduled to do a press conference at 6 pm (local time) on Saturday. The Men in Green were also set to train from 6 pm onwards for three hours at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Despite cancelling the press conference, Pakistan will go ahead with the scheduled training session.

As of now, Pakistan's reason behind cancelling the presser remains unclear. It is the second instance in as many games that Pakistan have scrapped the customary pre-match duties. Pakistan refused to hold a press conference ahead of their must-win game against the UAE earlier this week, as the handshake row with match referee Andy Pycroft raged on.

The development comes in the aftermath of Pycroft, who was at the heart of the handshake imbroglio when India and Pakistan locked horns on September 14 at the Asia Cup, was appointed the match referee for the Super Four fixture between the two teams in Dubai on Sunday.

It has also been understood that Pycroft, who was the match referee for Pakistan's final group stage against the UAE, will stand in the position for their heated face-off against arch-rival India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sought Pycroft's immediate removal in the aftermath of their landslide 7-wicket defeat against India. According to the Pakistan board, Pycroft had asked the captains, Salman Agha and Suryakumar Yadav, not to shake hands during the toss of their group stage encounter.

With ANI Inputs