Team India's decision to avoid handshakes with the Pakistan team in the Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday might have come as a fresh development for fans, but the same was already informed to the match referee, Andy Pycroft. The Pakistan team even approached the Indian dressing room to engage in a friendly act with the Indian counterparts, but the doors were shut right in their faces. It has now been revealed that Pakistan were informed in advance by the match referee about India's intent, with Salman Ali Agha also being suggested to avoid approaching Suryakumar or other Indian players for handshakes.

Team India's decision to snub all friendly gestures with Pakistan players has emerged as a big talking point in the cricketing spectrum all across the globe. Honouring the soldiers who lost their lives in Operation Sindoor as well as those civilians who were tragically killed during the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian team avoided handshakes with Pakistani players, much to the disappointment of Salman and his team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement, said that skipper Salman was asked by the match referee during the toss not to shake hands with Suryakumar. The decision by India has been called 'unsportsmanlike', with the PCB deciding to officially lodge a protest.

PCB confirmed the decision in a statement, which read: "The match referee Andy Pycroft had asked captain Salman Ali Agha, at the time of the toss, not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart. The Pakistan team management has lodged a protest, calling the behaviour against the spirit of sports."

The PCB also confirmed that captain Salman's decision to skip the post-match presentation ceremony was a form of protest against the Indian team.

"Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation in protest against the behaviour of the Indian team, as the ceremony host was also an Indian."

Handshakes between Suryakumar and Salman didn't take place during the toss, possibly over the match referee's instructions. But, even after the game, the Indian team went straight to the dressing room, without shaking Pakistan players' hands or engaging in conversations with them.

After the game, Suryakumar explained that the no-handshake gesture was a tribute by the Indian players to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.