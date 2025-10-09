Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan's "gunshot" celebration during the Asia Cup 2025 divided opinions. Farhan scored 58 from 45 balls for Pakistan against India in an Asia Cup Super 4 match. While his half-century gave Pakistan a decent foundation, it was his celebration after reaching the milestone that became a talking point. After crossing the 50-run mark, Farhan celebrated the landmark using a 'gun gesture'. The celebration left all stunned, with some even criticizing the opening batter.

Later, Farhan defended his celebration. "I think, if you talk about the sixes, you will see that a lot in the future. And that (celebration) was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that. And the rest, you know, you should play aggressive cricket wherever you play. It is not necessary that it is against India. You should play aggressive cricket against every team, like we played today," he said.

According to a PTI report, Sahibzada Farhan was let off by the ICC with a warning for his 'gunshot' celebration during that match. "Match referee Richie Richardson had completed his hearing on Friday afternoon at the team hotel. Haris Rauf has been fined 30 percent of his match fees for aggressive behaviour and Farhan has been let off with a warning," a tournament source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Now, in a promotional shoot, Farhan has repeated his gunshot gesture.

At the Asia Cup, both the players appeared before Richardson in person even though the responses given to the ICC were in writing. They were accompanied by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

According to tournament sources, Farhan claimed that his 'gun gesture' was a "traditional way of celebrating in his ethnic Pashtun tribe" in Pakistan. Farhan also reportedly mentioned that Virat Kohli has celebrated in a similar way.