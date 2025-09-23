Not long after Pakistan men's team pacer Haris Rauf triggered a huge controversy with his 6-0 and plane-crashing gestures against India, women's international star Nashra Sundhu has pulled a similar antic. Nashra Sundhu played for the Pakistan women's team in an ODI match against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday. She picked up six wickets in the game, becoming the fastest Pakistani woman to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket. While her performance on the field was lauded by many, fans felt the six-finger gesture she flashed could have been avoided, given the current Asia Cup 2025 India-Pak controversy.

Sundhu also took to social media after the match and shared a photo of her six-finger gesture.

"Alhamdullillah, Truly humbled to reach the milestone of 100 ODI wickets with a player of the match award. I am grateful to my family, teammates, and support staff for their constant support. Looking ahead with gratitude and determination," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans in Pakistan quickly related her post to Haris Rauf's provocative gestures against India on Sunday.

Since the conclusion of the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, Haris Rauf has received plenty of flak for his gestures on the field. Haris wasn't the only one; Pakistan opening batter Sahibzada Farhan also resorted to an offensive 'AK47' celebration with his bat after completing his fifty in the game.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, speaking on his YouTube channel, shredded the Pakistani players.

"I want to talk about the celebrations a little bit. Sahibzada Farhan, you know the tensions between the two sides. Haris Rauf, for that matter, I thought that he was a decent person. I met him in Australia a few years back. The gestures he made in the field yesterday were needless. It tells about both of their nature and what upbringing they come from," Irfan Pathan was quoted as saying on his YouTube channel.

"Play cricket in the field. To stoop down to a personal level is quite bad. And then you expect us not to talk about it, that is wrong. But I am not surprised at all. They are capable of doing these things. What you got to see on TV, that was bad itself, but the things that go on behind the scenes, the fans would be shocked if they got to know about it," he added.