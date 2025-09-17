Pakistan vs UAE LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a massive Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash. It is a must-win match for both teams, as the victor will qualify to the Asia Cup Super Four stage, while the loser of the match will be eliminated. So far, both Pakistan and UAE have won their respective matches against Oman and lost against India. If the match ends in a no-result, it will be Pakistan who qualify due to their better net run-rate.

Pakistan vs UAE LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Wednesday, September 17 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 9:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)