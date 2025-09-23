Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: After facing a six-wicket defeat against India, Pakistan aim for redemption as they face Sri Lanka in their second Super Four match of Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. On the other hand, defending champions Sri Lanka, who breezed through the group stage without losing any match, were jolted by a four-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their Super 4 opener. The defeat not only disrupted their rhythm but also snapped an impressive eight-match winning streak in the T20 Asia Cup.

Off-field issues have dominated headlines around the Pakistan team, overshadowing their middling performances on the field. They are in disarray after suffering yet another humbling defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India on Sunday, their second loss to the 'Men in Blue' in this tournament.

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played on Tuesday, September 23.

Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be streamed live on SonyLiv and FanCode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)