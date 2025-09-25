Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan and Bangladesh will face each other in a virtual semi-final. It will be just an Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage match on paper, but will hold a lot of significance. The winner will enter the summit clash while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament. On Wednesday, India defeated Bangladesh by 41 runs to enter the final. As Suryakumar Yadav and Co. progressed to the next stage, Sri Lanka bowed out of the event. This makes the Pakistan vs Bangladesh contest a knockout game.

Pakistan started their Super Four campaign with a loss to India but defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to stay alive in the race for the final. Bangladesh had a contrasting start in the round. They began with a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka before losing to India.

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match take place?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will take place on Thursday, September 25 (IST, BST).

Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match be held?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will start at 6:30 PM local time (8:00 PM IST, 8:30 PM BST).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India, and T-Sports and Nagorik TV in Bangladesh.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India, and Toffee in Bangladesh.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)